Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,416 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 103.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Copart by 1,446.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Copart by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 36,367 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 251,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 125,802 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $77.45. 275,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,155. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $78.76.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

