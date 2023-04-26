Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,909. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.04. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $237.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

