Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,087,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,645,539. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.