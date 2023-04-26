Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 1.7% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,811 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,520,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,050,000 after buying an additional 1,774,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fiserv by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,353,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,917,000 after buying an additional 653,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,033. The company has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.22.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,440. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

