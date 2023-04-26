Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $535,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,970,000 after buying an additional 90,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,261,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,608,000 after buying an additional 184,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,611,000 after buying an additional 98,414 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.53. 366,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,338. The company has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

