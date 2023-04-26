Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley accounts for 1.3% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.39. 365,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,757. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $56.04 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.97. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

