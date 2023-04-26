Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Sells 672 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723,075 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 660.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after buying an additional 1,193,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 953,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,165,000 after acquiring an additional 803,346 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Down 0.6 %

Sysco stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,963. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.67.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Argus lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

