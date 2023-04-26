Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Sells 7,899 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,899 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 3.6% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,548,000. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $817,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $593,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 734,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,816,000 after purchasing an additional 159,669 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.95. 322,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,449. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.35. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

