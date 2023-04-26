Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the March 31st total of 172,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Agra Ventures Price Performance

OTCMKTS AGFAF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 13,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,912. Agra Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Agra Ventures Company Profile

Agra Ventures Ltd. engages in the provision of cannabis products. Its brands include Canutra Naturals, Howl Brands, Whole Hemp Health, Eurasia Infused Cosmetics, Health Cap, Sports Cap, and Potluck. The company was founded on June 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

