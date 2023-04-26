Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the March 31st total of 172,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Agra Ventures Price Performance
OTCMKTS AGFAF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 13,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,912. Agra Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
Agra Ventures Company Profile
