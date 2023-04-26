Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P cut its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 441,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,180 shares during the period. Agree Realty makes up approximately 1.2% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $31,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 15.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Agree Realty by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

ADC stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $66.40. The company had a trading volume of 260,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

