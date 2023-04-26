Aion (AION) Market Cap Reaches $698,934.52

Aion (AION) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Aion has a market capitalization of $698,934.52 and approximately $521.32 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00142201 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00065664 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00030908 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00038429 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000172 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003511 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

