Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Reduced by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $18,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.18. The company had a trading volume of 143,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.69%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.