Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 16.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 365.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Airbnb by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Barclays lifted their price target on Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.58.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total value of $130,951.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,588,003.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total transaction of $130,951.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,588,003.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,250,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,507,654.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,758,285 shares of company stock worth $338,794,053. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.27. 948,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900,922. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $163.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

