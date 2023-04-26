Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ AKTX opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.31. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,703,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.