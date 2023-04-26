Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKTX opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.31. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,703,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

