Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Shares Gap Down to $89.53

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.53, but opened at $85.06. Albany International shares last traded at $83.16, with a volume of 33,443 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Albany International Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.79.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $268.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $193,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 5,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

