Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.22. 14,341,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,988,969. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $220.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

