Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Gap Up to $101.95

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $101.95, but opened at $108.90. Allegion shares last traded at $108.57, with a volume of 467,681 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.89.

Allegion Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.11.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.15 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 172.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

