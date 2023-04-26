AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWFGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:AWF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 192,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,049. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWF. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,093,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 474.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 115,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 95,063 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $605,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. 25.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

