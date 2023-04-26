Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4525 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Alliant Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Alliant Energy has a payout ratio of 57.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alliant Energy to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Shares of LNT opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. State Street Corp grew its position in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alliant Energy by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,351,000 after acquiring an additional 696,101 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 698.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 185,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after buying an additional 162,557 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

