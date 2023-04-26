Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.01. 7,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,680. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $4.99.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. engages in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

