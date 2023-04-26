Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance
Shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.01. 7,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,680. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $4.99.
Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Pro Tech (APT)
- What To Expect From The Next Fed Meeting
- The Sherwin-Williams Companies On Pace For Robust Dividend Growth
- Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited
- Here’s Why Google’s Report Is Just Good Enough
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.