Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.27. 17,620,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,181,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $123.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.