Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s previous close.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.97.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.99. 16,277,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,516,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $122.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.44.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,335,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

