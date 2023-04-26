ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Sets New 52-Week Low at $41.29

Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.29 and last traded at $41.99, with a volume of 40979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.06.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40.

Institutional Trading of ALPS Clean Energy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACES. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 89,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $92,000.

About ALPS Clean Energy ETF

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

