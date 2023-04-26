Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $49.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.84. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $71.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Insider Activity at Alteryx

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.28. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.37%. The company had revenue of $301.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alteryx

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alteryx by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.