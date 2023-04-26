Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2023

Ambev (NYSE:ABEVGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, UBS Group raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Ambev Stock Performance

Ambev stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 16,844,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,467,264. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ambev by 37.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 280,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ambev by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,788,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 264,696 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 38.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 140,617 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambev

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.