Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, UBS Group raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
Ambev Stock Performance
Ambev stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 16,844,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,467,264. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev
About Ambev
Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.
