Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, UBS Group raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Ambev stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 16,844,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,467,264. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ambev by 37.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 280,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ambev by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,788,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 264,696 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 38.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 140,617 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

