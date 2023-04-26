American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stake Boosted by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.55. 206,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average of $92.02. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra upped their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

