American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Cut by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,459 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.05. 1,295,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,686. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The company has a market capitalization of $115.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.55.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

