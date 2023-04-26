American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.72-4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.00.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.05. The company had a trading volume of 805,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,424. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.