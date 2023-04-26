AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Down 68.4% in April

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the March 31st total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AmmPower Stock Performance

AmmPower stock traded down 0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.15. 161,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,603. AmmPower has a 52-week low of 0.14 and a 52-week high of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.21.

About AmmPower

AmmPower Corp. operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec. The company is also developing a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, as well as investigating catalyst reactions.

