AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Down 68.4% in April

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the March 31st total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AmmPower Stock Performance
AmmPower stock traded down 0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.15. 161,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,603. AmmPower has a 52-week low of 0.14 and a 52-week high of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.21.
About AmmPower
