Analysts Set KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) PT at $17.50

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.36.

KREF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 422.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Down 6.7 %

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of KREF stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 272.77, a current ratio of 272.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $717.26 million, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 688.00%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

