Analyzing American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Anglo American shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and Anglo American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -16.28% -15.96% Anglo American N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anglo American 0 10 5 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings for American Lithium and Anglo American, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility & Risk

American Lithium has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anglo American has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Lithium and Anglo American’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -19.18 Anglo American $35.12 billion 1.14 $4.51 billion N/A N/A

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium.

Summary

Anglo American beats American Lithium on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Lithium

(Get Rating)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Anglo American

(Get Rating)

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

