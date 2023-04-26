Analyzing Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) and Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for comScore and Society Pass, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 0 0 1 0 3.00 Society Pass 0 0 2 0 3.00

comScore presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 172.28%. Society Pass has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 182.66%. Given Society Pass’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Society Pass is more favorable than comScore.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -17.68% -14.50% -4.17% Society Pass -599.57% -111.29% -88.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares comScore and Society Pass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares comScore and Society Pass’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $376.42 million 0.25 -$66.56 million ($0.88) -1.15 Society Pass $5.64 million 4.67 -$33.79 million ($1.38) -0.71

Society Pass has lower revenue, but higher earnings than comScore. comScore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Society Pass, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

comScore has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Society Pass has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.7% of comScore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Society Pass shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of comScore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

comScore beats Society Pass on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. is a global information and analytics company, which engages in the measurement of audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website. Its loyalty-focused and data-driven e-commerce marketing platform interfaces connect consumers with merchants in the F&B and lifestyle sectors. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

