Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) PT Raised to GBX 3,050

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,950 ($36.84) to GBX 3,050 ($38.09) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.71) to GBX 3,400 ($42.46) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($44.96) to GBX 3,300 ($41.21) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Anglo American from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,391.67.

Anglo American Stock Performance

NGLOY traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 247,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,036. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

