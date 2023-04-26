Antero Midstream Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Antero Midstream in a report released on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE AM opened at $9.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 2.36. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 132.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other news, Director David H. Keyte bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,373 shares in the company, valued at $794,523.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

