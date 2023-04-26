Anyswap Hits 1-Day Volume of $6,686.81 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for $9.93 or 0.00035031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $185.17 million and approximately $6,686.81 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 9.51927382 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $9,275.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

