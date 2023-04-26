Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

ABR opened at $10.42 on Monday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 46.60, a quick ratio of 46.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44.

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 4,200 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,430.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,430.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,683.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,126,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,951,000 after acquiring an additional 108,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,949,000 after acquiring an additional 116,335 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,786,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,247 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,576,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after acquiring an additional 64,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.