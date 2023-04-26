Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ABUS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

ABUS stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66.

Institutional Trading of Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 46.20% and a negative net margin of 178.01%. The company had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

