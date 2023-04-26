Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $3.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $80.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $60.00.
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.
