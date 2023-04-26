Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $3.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $80.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.