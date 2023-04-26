ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 231,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 256,015 shares.The stock last traded at $89.57 and had previously closed at $94.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARCB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

ArcBest Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average is $84.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.56.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 103.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

