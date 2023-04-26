Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 2.2 %

ADM stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,649. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $70.02 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.45.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several research firms have commented on ADM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $525,111,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after buying an additional 570,811 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 274.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 434,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,177,000 after buying an additional 318,258 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 326.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 327,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,549,000 after buying an additional 250,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,807,000 after buying an additional 231,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

