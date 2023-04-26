Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,939,915,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.99. 12,453,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,656,465. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

