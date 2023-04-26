Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,894 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,096,897,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1,519.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after buying an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $146.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $151.04. The company had a trading volume of 978,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,973. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $156.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.59 and a 200-day moving average of $143.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

