Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13,934 Billion Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,934,002,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.22. 1,010,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,703. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $217.20. The company has a market cap of $277.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.75.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

