Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,965 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.8% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,950,692,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

MCD stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $291.40. 1,072,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,731. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.32. The company has a market cap of $212.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $295.00.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Wedbush lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.