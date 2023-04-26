Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3,490.21 Billion in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 300,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,208,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Marqeta by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta Stock Performance

MQ traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $4.11. 769,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,699,863. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Marqeta from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Marqeta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.21.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

