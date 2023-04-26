Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 182 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,900,198,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Accenture by 10.9% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 15.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.25. 508,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,995. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.39 and a 200-day moving average of $275.67. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $322.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.