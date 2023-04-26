Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,636 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,172,579,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000.

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.10. 384,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,464. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $62.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

