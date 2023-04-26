Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Argo Group International Price Performance
Shares of ARGO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.40. 37,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,013. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26.
About Argo Group International
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)
