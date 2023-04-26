Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGOGet Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARGO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.40. 37,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,013. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

