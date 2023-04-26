Argus Cuts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $140.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Argus from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CNI. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.00. The stock had a trading volume of 225,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,832. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.61 and a 200 day moving average of $119.38. The firm has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

