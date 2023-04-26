Arjuna Capital Boosts Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 255.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1,432.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 1.7 %

Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,526. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 25.60%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.